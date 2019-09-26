Next Porsche 918 is in the pipeline

Porsche is said to be working on a successor to its 918 Spyder hybrid, which could challenge the Mercedes-AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie for hypercar supremacy.

Head of Porsche’s BEV (battery Electric Car) division, Dr Stefan Weckbach, hinted at this during an interview with an automotive website at the recent Frankfurt motor show, where his current flagship project, the all-electric Taycan Turbo, made its public debut.

The man who used to be head of the model line for the Boxster, and is now leading the company’s important electric car revolution, is quoted as saying: “Our target is always, no matter what car we’re doing, to have the sportiest car in the segment. So there’s different ideas and discussions ongoing and there will definitely be a next Porsche hypercar in the market, but I cannot tell you today when [it will be], and what the technology of it would be.”

That the car will be electrified seems certain given the company recently upping its stake in Rimac Automobili, the Croatian startup that gave us the pure electric Concept One hypercar with a system output of 913 kW and capable of a 0–100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds.

What isn’t known is whether the 918 Spyder successor, which is expected in around 2025, will be a hybrid or a pure electric.

Whatever will power this hypercar, Weckbach maintains that Porsche has always aimed for the top spot, thus we can expect the vehicle to develop more than the magical 1,000 horsepower (745kW) mark to challenge with.

The Porsche 918 Spyder was the fastest and most powerful road-legal Porsche to date. It paired a 4.6l V8 petrol engine with electric motors for total outputs of 652kW and 1,275Nm, for a top speed in excess of 340km/h.

In the meantime, Porsche SA has confirmed local introduction of the all-electric Taycan in 2020.