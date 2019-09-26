Merc, Aston, Lotus roll out the big guns

In the face of stringent car-pollution laws that call for reduced CO 2 emissions, the age of the hypercar shows little sign of abating.

In fact things are thriving in the rarefied world of ultra-exotic sports cars, with the most recent headline-grabber being the 1,120kW Bugatti Chiron Super Sport setting a new production-car top speed record of 490.484km/h in Germany in August.

Three other hypercars are being launched soon, and though they won’t have the Bugatti’s sheer straight-line speed, they will have more agility. They will challenge for lap records at circuits such as the Nurburgring, and one thing they have in common is that they are all electrified in one form or another.

The Mercedes-AMG One will be moved along by a modern petrol-electric power unit from the brand’s multichampionship-winning Formula One car. It pairs a turbocharged 1.6l engine with no less than four electric motors. It’s all about small cubic capacity, and lots of complexity.

Aston Martin’s Valkyrie mostly uses old-fashioned cubic capacity — all naturally aspirated 12 cylinders and 6.5l of it — to generate the horsepower, though it too is paired to a hybrid system.

The Lotus Evija is fully electric, and becomes the world’s most powerful series production car. Making its public debut at August’s renowned Monterey Car Week, it is ready to put Lotus back on the map as an innovator and technical leader.

Mercedes-AMG One

Mercedes-AMG One aims to bring undiluted F1 technology to the road, says Mercedes, and is the first of a new generation of electrified AMG sports cars.

The One first broke cover as a concept at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, and the all-wheel-drive car combines a mid-mounted F1-derived V6 turbo engine, which revs to an astounding 11,000rpm, and four electric motors for a total output of more than 745kW.

The body is made entirely of carbon fibre to reduce weight, resulting in an estimated kerb weight of 1,200-1,300kg. It’s capable of 0-200km/h in under six seconds, its makers say, with a top speed of more than 350km/h.

The production of the car will be limited to 275 units at a price of R40m a unit, all of which have been pre-sold.

The Mercedes AMG One will keep its owners waiting a while, and the launch has reportedly been delayed until 2021 as the factory works on making its engine meet emissions standards.

Emissions aside, making an F1 power unit practical for road use is a tricky exercise. To begin with, starting an F1 car isn’t a simple matter of hopping into the cockpit and pressing a start button. It’s a process managed by a team of engineers at F1 races.

The engine’s tolerances are so tight that it first needs to be warmed to a temperature of about 80° by circulating warm coolant through it. The engine then needs to be manually turned so that all the oil can seep through before it’s finally fired.

The engine will also only last for about 50,000km before needing a rebuild.