Commute like a king in the grandiose Pullman S600

Are you the president of a large company, or possibly a country?

The Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman could be just the ride to head up your entourage.

For sale on Gumtree is this black 2018 model with just 1,500km on the odometer and a price tag of R9,999,999.

If you find a regular S-Class a little small at 5.1m long, and the longer Maybach version still a little underwhelming at 5.4m, the 6.5m Pullman is a stretch limousine that offers all the leg room a captain of industry or rock star would ever need.

Travel first class in the largest and most opulent Mercedes-Benz yet, as you put your feet up in electrically-powered lazyboy rear seats with a heating and massaging function.