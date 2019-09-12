The Beetle is dead, long live the e-Beetle

Volkswagen has developed an electric drive conversion kit that morphs a classic petrol-powered Beetle into an electric car.

The German carmaker has teamed up with specialist German company eClassics to create a battery-powered version of the classic Beetle and unveiled it at this week’s Frankfurt motor show.

“The electrified Beetle combines the charm of our classic car with the mobility of the future,” Thomas Schmall, a member of Volkswagen’s board of management, said.

“Innovative e-components from Volkswagen Group Components are under the bonnet. We work with them to electrify historically important vehicles, in what is an emotional process.