Paris declares war on loud exhausts

Paris and its surrounding suburbs are testing out a new noise radar to automatically detect, target, and ticket vehicles with loud exhausts.

The new monitors are able to pinpoint the source of noise by combining existing CCTV traffic cameras and directional microphones.

The first such radar will begin a two-year trial period in Villeneuve-le-Roi in southern Paris.

“Noise is the bane of modern life and a major health issue. It hurts people like secondary smoking does," Villeneuve Mayor Didier Gonzales told Reuters.

“We have nothing against Ferraris or Harley-Davidsons, but their owners sometimes like to demonstrate their vehicles’ power and the noise really troubles residents,” said Villeneuve official Remy Jourdan.

During the course of the trial period, the noise radar systems will be calibrated to detect vehicles above maximum noise allowances. Once the kinks are ironed out and a law is passed, the system will begin issuing tickets to noise violators.

