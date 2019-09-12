MOTOR BRIEFS
Paris declares war on loud exhausts
Automated 'big brother' system will use noise radar to detect and fine noisy offenders
Paris and its surrounding suburbs are testing out a new noise radar to automatically detect, target, and ticket vehicles with loud exhausts.
The new monitors are able to pinpoint the source of noise by combining existing CCTV traffic cameras and directional microphones.
The first such radar will begin a two-year trial period in Villeneuve-le-Roi in southern Paris.
“Noise is the bane of modern life and a major health issue. It hurts people like secondary smoking does," Villeneuve Mayor Didier Gonzales told Reuters.
“We have nothing against Ferraris or Harley-Davidsons, but their owners sometimes like to demonstrate their vehicles’ power and the noise really troubles residents,” said Villeneuve official Remy Jourdan.
During the course of the trial period, the noise radar systems will be calibrated to detect vehicles above maximum noise allowances. Once the kinks are ironed out and a law is passed, the system will begin issuing tickets to noise violators.
SUZUKI SETS NEW SALES RECORD
While the new-car market is in the doldrums, there are some success stories poking their heads above the gloom.
Suzuki popped the champagne corks in August 2019 as it welcomed its 75,000th South African customer and set a new record for its best sales month yet with 1,581 new cars and light commercials. It pushed the brand to number eight in SA’s list of best-selling manufacturers.
August is Suzuki’s third record month in a row, representing a jump in year-to-date sales of 23%, compared to a decline in the overall market of 3.9% and a more acute drop of 5.7% in the passenger vehicle market.
Suzuki’s new sales record follows exactly two years after it broke through the 1,000 sales barrier for the first time, with 1,004 sales in August 2017, says André Venter, divisional manager for sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto SA.
The brand’s top seller last month was the Swift with 663 units, followed by the Ignis (188), Celerio (141), Dzire (140) and Ertiga (138), and 115 units of the Suzuki Jimny. Sales of the Jimny have increased steadily over the past few months as Suzuki has tried to make more new units available to shorten the waiting period for the popular 4x4.
VW PRODUCES ITS 200,000TH POLO IN SA
Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) reached a historical milestone on September 6 when the 200,000th unit of the current Volkswagen Polo rolled off the production line at the Uitenhage plant.
The factory has been manufacturing Polos since 1996, when it started local production on the Polo Classic. Over the past 23 years it has produced a variety of Polo models, with the current hatchback starting local production in 2018.
Of the 200,000 new Polos that have been manufactured, 153,582 units were exported and 46,418 were sold in the local market.
In total, Volkswagen has manufactured 1,053,600 vehicles for export since 1994. The plant has manufactured 110,265 vehicles between January and August 2019, which includes the Polo, Polo Vivo and Polo GTI.
The new Polo is exported to all right-hand markets worldwide, with the Uitenhage plant also supplementing production on left-hand-drive Polos for Europe.