Ferrari unleashes a pair of dashing drop-tops

Ferrari has launched a duo of open-topped cars: the V8-powered F8 Spider and the V12-engined 812 GTS.

Based on the 812 Superfast berlinetta (coupe), the new 812 GTS becomes the world’s most powerful cabriolet by virtue of its normally-aspirated 6.5l engine pushing out a spectacular 588kW of power a high-revving 8,500rpm, along with 718Nm of torque.

That outpunches even the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster’s 566kW, though the Lambo has slightly more torque at 720Nm.

This topless grand tourer makes its appearance exactly 50 years after the debut of the last spider in the Ferrari range to sport a front-mounted V12, the 365 GTS4 Daytona. The 812 GTS hails a triumphant return for a model type that has played a pivotal role in the marque’s history.

The Ferrari’s retractable hard top takes 14 seconds to open at driving speeds of up to 45km/h. An electric rear screen acts as a wind stop, and can be left open even when the roof is up to allow occupants to listen to the V12’s stirring soundtrack.