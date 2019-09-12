Exhibitors primed for biggest truck fair in SA

It’s all systems go for the opening of this year's Automechanika Johannesburg trade fair, the sixth to be staged, which will take place at the Expo Centre at Nasrec from September 18-21.

Registration for interested parties has opened and free visitor passes are available online from www.automechanikasa.co.za

This year's trade fair is expected to attract more than 600 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and 12,000 visitors.

Automechanika will be co-located with two other shows: the Futuroad Expo for commercial vehicles, trucks and buses; and Scalex Expo, a leading trade fair for transport systems, infrastructure, and logistics solutions.

Manufacturers and distributors of new heavy, medium and light commercial vehicles, truck trailers, superstructures, bulk transport bodies, refrigeration and cranes will mix it up with exhibitors of the newest in bus brands, luxury coach makers, and specialised utility vehicles such as ambulances, police vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles.

Indian brand Tata Daewoo will use the event to launch a new range of trucks in SA. Volvo and its Japanese subsidiary UD Trucks be launching its All-New Quon range of trucks during the show, while other brands taking part include FAW, Powerstar, JMC and Fiat Professional, as well as bodybuilder Serco and component supplier Trailquip.

Messe Frankfurt, one of the largest trade fair organisers in the world, is aware of the importance of trucks and buses in the global transport industry and that is why it has set up Futuroad as a standalone show, while continuing to promote the display of parts, accessories and services for trucks and buses at its 17 international Automechanika trade fairs for the automotive aftermarket.

Visitors seeking insight on numerous sectors will be accommodated through 15 high-level conferences that have been scheduled and confirmed to run alongside the main show. These include the Retail Motor Industry organisation, Fuel Retailers Association, Collision Repairers Association and the RMI Reman Cluster.

The expo will incorporate free-to-attend skills development zones in the halls as well as experiential content to strengthen the appeal of the event to a wider pool of visitors.

In addition, the Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe will hold its annual conference at Expo Centre during the event. This will be the first time that this annual congress, which attracts top level buyers, will be hosted outside of Zimbabwe.

"We have a big drive to attract key buyers from around Africa and will be conducting road shows to eight key countries in Africa over the coming months,” says Joshua Low, MD at Messe Frankfurt South Africa, the event’s curator.

Both the DTi and South African Tourism are offering funding for a hosted buyer programme from these countries.