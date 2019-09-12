Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Buck-toothed BMW Concept 4 makes its debut

BMW’s designers have been beavering away at a radical next-gen 4 Series concept

12 September 2019 - 05:06 Michael Taylor
New BMW CEO Oliver Zipse poses with the Concept 4, a car that heralds the styling direction of the 4 Series Coupe. Picture: REUTERS
New BMW CEO Oliver Zipse poses with the Concept 4, a car that heralds the styling direction of the 4 Series Coupe. Picture: REUTERS

A radical new look for the next 4 Series coupe could be on its way after BMW pulled the covers off its Concept 4 at the Frankfurt motor show.

The Concept 4 has been clearly conceived to accustom people up to the iNext’s controversial buck-toothed grille, but it has a body by Baywatch and a face by Crimewatch. And that’s probably the whole idea.

The only reason BMW has shown the polarising all-new Concept 4 car at the Frankfurt show is that it’s buttering us up for a production car that has very similar features.

The upside is that from some angles, it looks like some of the gloves have finally been taken off the designers’ hands at BMW, but only to a point.

That point is not at the clearly controversial “beaver-style” take on the brand’s traditional twin kidney grilles that BMW debuted with the iNext concept car.

It actually begins further along the body than that, with an almost unprecedented number of bonnet creases (at least eight) that even Audi hasn’t been brave enough to take on.

It is clearly a successor to the 4 Series coupe, with its sleek, elongated roofline and short rear overhangs, but the front-end treatment and the (in)creasingly complicated bonnet suggest something else is going on inside the minds of the BMW board.

It moves the 4 Series away from its smooth sides and into the Audi Sport world of fat, creased arches over both ends, but particularly the rear, where it now has the same kind of crouching-cat haunches as the RS 5.

“The BMW Concept 4 embodies the aesthetic essence of the BMW brand. It combines perfect proportions with a clear and precise design,” BMW Group Design boss Adrian van Hooydonk said.

“The kidney grille has always been a signature feature of BMW cars,” BMW Design head Domagoj Dukec said.

“The BMW Concept 4 presents a confident and classy take on this iconic feature.

“At the same time, the BMW Concept 4 offers a look ahead to the expressive face of the 4 Series range.”

While the grille is deep, the headlights are the slimmest in BMW history, and the three-dimensional sculptures in the LED lights have no traditional glass covering.

It’s less discretely muscular and more chiselled than most traditional BMWs, even the concept cars, and that might be a strong hint about where BMW’s design future lies under new CEO Oliver Zipse. 

Meet the blackest of black BMW X6s

Light-swallowing black paint shows off SUV’s shape, but eats details
Life
1 week ago

Macan Turbo gains more power

The new flagship of Porsche’s compact SUV range is stronger, faster and more agile
Life
1 week ago

Offroad warrior in an Armani suit

Range Rover Velar looks too dapper to take into the dirt, but it relishes the adventure
Life
3 weeks ago

Exciting cars head for motor show at Kyalami

Audi e-Tron, AMG GT Four-door and mad Jeep Trackhawk to headline Festival of Motoring
Life
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
2.
Reducing e-toll tariffs makes matters worse — Outa
Life / Motoring
3.
ANDREA BURGENER: It’s a big fat ‘yay’ for the ...
Life
4.
The forgotten dams of Table Mountain
Life
5.
Spirited Audi A1 is is all grown up and feisty
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

The 911 GT3 20 years on: faster, more precise and more dynamic

Life / Motoring

Lexus lights up with V8 power

Life / Motoring

BMW to reportedly slash model range

Life / Motoring

A TT tweak for Audi’s coupé

Life / Motoring

An AMG performance without the brashness

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.