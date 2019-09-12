Adorable Honda E debuts in production form

The pint-sized Honda is brimming with digital technology, including two 31cm touchscreens on the dashboard. There’s also a personal voice assistant that’s capable of natural conversation and learns to understand a person’s voice better over time. A digital key allows the car to be locked and unlocked using a smartphone.

Like the concept car, the production derivative replaces side mirrors with a camera system that provides live images to two screens inside the vehicle. The camera technology is a first in the compact segment and not only makes for cleaner styling but also reduces wind noise.

Handles that fit flush with the body but pop out when needed further add to the exterior’s seamless look.

Honda says the car will meet the needs of modern urban lifestyles through seamlessly integrated connected technologies and exceptional driving dynamics. The Honda E is part of the Japanese carmaker’s plan to make 100% of its European automobile sales electrified by 2025.

Honda plans to sell the car in European markets, though it’s too soon to tell whether it will come to SA.