You don’t have to be a champion to be a winner — Brian Sims

Motorsport-inspired book by former Kyalami manager is a valuable insight into the world of creating opportunity

05 September 2019 - 05:05 Colin Windell
Picture: DAVID LEDBITTER
When Brian Sims was appointed by Bobby Hartslief, who then owned Kyalami race track, as manager in October 1980 general media reaction — myself included — was what on earth could a pale Pom who was a midfield Formula Ford runner have to qualify himself for the job.

Within days of the announcement Autosport, for which I worked as South African correspondent, called me and asked for a feature article, prompting some rapid research into his background followed up by an interview for the story and the start of an association that continues today.

For local readers, the highlights of the book will certainly be the SA motorsport scene. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sims has detailed his history in motor sport — and briefly rugby — in a book called You Don’t Have To Be A Champion To Be A Winner and is an engaging story of his life as a procurer of sponsorship deals, ranging from funding his own racing to setting up Honda Racing (with Mike O’Sullivan in SA) to the glory heights of Formula 1 (Benetton), his involvement in CART racing and, probably, his greatest achievement in the establishment of the Motorsport Industry Association in the UK in 1994.

For local readers, the highlights of the book will certainly be the South African motorsport scene and history as observed through his eyes as manager of Kyalami and in the selling role trying to raise sponsorships.

However, the whole story from fitting wheels to barrows in a builder’s yard to becoming a Xerox salesman and on to a career in motorsport, is a valuable insight into the world of creating opportunity and maximising those opportunities.

Sponsorship goes a long way beyond some company just handing our cash so someone else can go racing on the vague promise of them getting some publicity in return — it is a high-pressure and often complex negotiation that involves thorough research and planning to identify just how the sponsorship will work for the sponsor, and how the competitor intends to ensure that happens.

Sims tells all of the stories, the winners and losers, and does so in a frank lighthearted way that makes the book well worth reading. Without divulging all of his trade secrets he presents plenty of valuable information for anyone looking to entice a sponsor.

It is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is also available as an eBook on Amazon.

BOOK REVIEW: The Dictionary Wars, a veritable war of words

The story of the battle over America’s first dictionaries brings to life all its combatants.
1 week ago

BOOK REVIEW: Novelist conjures an apocalyptic future from SA’s dystopian past

Masande Ntshanga’s Triangulum is a fearless portrait of life over four decades from apartheid to the maws of the corporate machine
1 week ago

BOOK REVIEW: The semicolon; why all the fuss?

Journalist Lucy Kellaway comments on Cecelia Watson’s book on how this punctuation mark, disparaged since its appearance in the 15th century, needs ...
2 weeks ago

BOOK REVIEW: Narrative about apartheid spies a cop-out

Barry Gilder’s The List is a fictional narrative of a rogue unit working against intelligence operatives
1 month ago

