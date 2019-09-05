Delightful Dino wins Concours South Africa 2019

Spring Day 2019 saw Best of Show at Concours South Africa awarded to a gleaming Ferrari Dino 246 GT owned by the Campher brothers.

It narrowly beat a close field at Steyn City Parkland Residence in Johannesburg, where some of SA’s most immaculately prepared classic cars competed for the coveted annual title. Second place went to a Brilliant Red BMW 325iS “Gusheshe” while the 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint of Neville Forssman came in a close third.

The Dino was a subbrand produced by Ferrari from 1967 to 1976 in an attempt by the company to offer a relatively low-cost sports car while the Ferrari name was reserved for its premium 12-cylinder models.

Named to honour Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari's son and heir Dino Ferrari, the Dino models used Ferrari racing naming designation of displacement and cylinder count with two digits for the size of the engine and the third digit to represent the number of cylinders, i.e. 246 being a 2.4l six-cylinder.

“The level of competition was extraordinarily high,” said chief Concours judge Marius Malherbe. “So much so that the top 10 — selected for final judging — became a top 12.”

Sunday’s perfect weather set the scene for the annual classic-car gathering which blended collector vehicles with stylish fashion, and sumptuous food and fine wines. The renowned Campher brothers of Johannesburg were delighted with their close-fought Concours South Africa victory.

Said Giuseppe Plumari, CEO of Steyn City Properties: "We're delighted to see this year's event grow and to have had the opportunity to host Concours South Africa at our new picturesque location with its quaint stone bridges and scenic dams — there's a perfect synergy between our lush parkland setting and this elegant automobile event. It fits hand in glove with our aim to provide residents with the opportunity to enjoy the finer things in life."

Bringing further glamour to the event, Carolyn Steyn was on hand to award Best Dressed Lady to Lizelia Wort for her chic garden-party elegance.

The competition is in its fourth year.

Visit www.concourssouthafrica.com for full concours results including class winners.