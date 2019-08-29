Mini turns 60, and SA owners join in the celebrations

Not only was the Mini a real game-changing car but golly, there’s been a heap of them in different shapes, sizes and state of tune since 1959.

Take the Cooper 60th Edition "Bini" — a witty nickname given to Minis made under BMW — in its distinctive British Racing Green that the company loaned to me to drive to the celebration in Cullinan, a rather apt choice of venue to celebrate a diamond jubilee.

My particular Mini specification could be viewed as clever harking back to simpler times, 60 years ago, when the brand was under British Leyland ownership. It showcases the premium suite of bespoke features and detailing such as the 60 Years themed puddle lights on the ground, daytime driving LEDs and hands-free telephony among more pioneered in the BMW era.

It could also have been powered by the ferocious S unit but instead it uses a 100kW/220Nm three-cylinder turbo 1.5l, and it’s also being offered in five-door guise to drive home the added practicality championed by its newer German owners.

Decals proudly display the 60th milestone on the bonnet and scuff plates.

Many can be accused of having a slightly stale image and a misunderstanding of the legend when they encounter a lone, miniscule Mini from Leyland. It’s when they are converged on a field in great numbers, with owners and fans mingling, that the mythology unveils.