LOCAL LAUNCH
Luxury focused Ford Tourneo now in SA
SWB Limited model is aimed at luxury shuttle services and for home use
Ford has ponied up the Tourneo Custom minibus line-up with a more luxurious range-topping Limited model in SA.
The new model is available exclusively in short-wheelbase configuration, the seemingly popular size configuration for upmarket shuttle providers that Ford is targeting. Families who require space and practicality are also called upon.
The Limited gets a five-bar trapezoidal chrome-finish grille, slim headlamps that incorporate daytime running lights and automatic headlight activation and manual headlamp levelling. Full colour-coding including 16-inch multispoke alloy wheels complete the aesthetic styling.
The cabin features "Salerno" partial leather trim only found in the Limited model. The two front seats have a heating function and the passenger gets manual lumbar adjustment while the driver seat offers 10-way power adjustment.
Enhanced sound-deadening measures have been included in the rear to heighten refinement while there is air-conditioning with vents for all three rows.
Driver safety assistance is taken care of by standard fitment ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Load Adaptive Control (LAC) and Roll-Over Mitigation (ROM) while six airbags are provided. Got a baby? Isofix child seat mounting points are fitted on both centre chairs in the second and third rows.
The Limited drives off the showroom with a tow bar fitted as standard, which incorporates Trailer Hitch Assist and Trailer Sway Control technology.
All models are equipped with a six-speaker audio system incorporating Bluetooth, USB and Aux connectivity and steering wheel-mounted controls. Electronic cruise control is standard across the range.
The rear seats can be configured for loading or lounging. They can be folded down to create space for big cargo, tumble and stowed in multiple positions or removed completely. A rear view camera and front and rear sensors are standard fitment to aid with parking.
The Tourneo Custom Limited is powered by a 2.2l four-cylinder Duratorq TDCi turbodiesel engine, with outputs amped up to 114kW/385Nm, surpassing the 74kW/310Nm and 92kW/350Nm units found in the Ambiente and Trend models.
This gives the Tourneo Limited enough urge to pull 939kg and it’s approved to tow a 1,600kg braked trailer or a 750kg unbraked trailer. All versions of the Tourneo have a six-speed manual transmission.
Ford Tourneo Custom Prices:
2.2 TDCi LWB Ambiente 74kW — R568,700
2.2 TDCi LWB Trend 92kW — R591,300
2.2 TDCi SWB Limited 114kW — R637,200
Prices include four-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and six-year/90,000km service plan, with 15,000km service intervals.