Luxury focused Ford Tourneo now in SA

Ford has ponied up the Tourneo Custom minibus line-up with a more luxurious range-topping Limited model in SA.

The new model is available exclusively in short-wheelbase configuration, the seemingly popular size configuration for upmarket shuttle providers that Ford is targeting. Families who require space and practicality are also called upon.

The Limited gets a five-bar trapezoidal chrome-finish grille, slim headlamps that incorporate daytime running lights and automatic headlight activation and manual headlamp levelling. Full colour-coding including 16-inch multispoke alloy wheels complete the aesthetic styling.

The cabin features "Salerno" partial leather trim only found in the Limited model. The two front seats have a heating function and the passenger gets manual lumbar adjustment while the driver seat offers 10-way power adjustment.

Enhanced sound-deadening measures have been included in the rear to heighten refinement while there is air-conditioning with vents for all three rows.

Driver safety assistance is taken care of by standard fitment ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Load Adaptive Control (LAC) and Roll-Over Mitigation (ROM) while six airbags are provided. Got a baby? Isofix child seat mounting points are fitted on both centre chairs in the second and third rows.

The Limited drives off the showroom with a tow bar fitted as standard, which incorporates Trailer Hitch Assist and Trailer Sway Control technology.