MOTOR BRIEFS
Jaguar infotainment to go three-dimensional
The technology could project Augmented Reality (AR) safety information in front of occupants
In a world on the cusp of an autonomous, ride-sharing future, Jaguar Land Rover revealed that it is developing a next-generation head-up display (HUD). The 3D technology could project Augmented Reality (AR) safety information in front of drivers and 3D entertainment in front of passengers.
In the meantime, and while people are still in control of their vehicles, the head-up display will simply project live safety information in front of the driver. Potential alerts to be beamed up “through” the windshield include hazard-detection warnings and satellite navigation.
Jaguar Land Rover is developing new 3D technology that could beam real-time safety information to the driver, improving reaction times to road hazards significantly.
This innovative system may also allow passengers to stream 3D movies direct from their seats.
According to the company, AR technology would “add the perception of depth to the image by mapping the messages directly on to the road ahead”.
In the future, when autonomous driving is approved by national regulators, Jaguar Land Rover intends to use this technology to let passengers watch 3D movies. Using eye and head-tracking tech, passengers in any seat will be able to see the images in 3D without needing their own screen, though having multiple screens would allow individuals to select their own immersive entertainment.
This head-up technology is being designed to propel Jaguar Land Rover towards its “Destination Zero”, the company's ambitious vision and accompanying policies to make people and the environment healthier and safer.
RENAULT-FCA MERGER IS BACK ON
The Italian media has been reporting that the truncated €33bn Renault-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merger could be back on.
Cut short two months ago amid objections by Renault’s alliance partner, Nissan, a surprise move by the French Government could have given the deal new impetus.
A merged Renault-FCA would control brands from Renault and Dacia to Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, RAM, Chrysler, Maserati and Lancia plus Nissan, Mitsubishi and Infiniti through Renault’s existing alliances, creating comfortably the world’s largest car maker with about 15-million sales a year.
The French Government has been public in its support of the merger and Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 ore insists Renault could halve its shareholding in Nissan to gain the Japanese company’s support.
In reality, the merger negotiations never truly stopped, sources say, though Renault insisted two months ago that restoring some clarity in its messy alliance with Nissan was its main priority.
Reports from Il Sole 24 ore suggest Renault has been asked by Nissan to halve its shareholding in the Japanese car maker, which would then approve the FCA merger.
For its part, FCA has been for sale for years now, and a transalpine deal with Renault may be one of its last great hopes. It is, as they say, a motivated seller.
The original merger proposal fell through when Nissan’s representatives on the Renault board indicated they would abstain from voting on it, effectively killing it, and then the French Government suggested a five-day delay. This wavering lead to FCA withdrawing the merger offer.
The Renault-Nissan alliance has been on shaky ground since the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn in a move most people attribute to current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa.
Renault owns 43% of Nissan and has full voting rights, while Nissan only holds 15% of Renault and no voting rights — and so no control — in the French manufacturer at all.
And that has long irked the Japanese car maker that provides most of the Alliance’s cashflow.
What irked it even more was a proposed full merger with Renault — which was to have been voted on in a scheduled board meeting just days after Ghosn was arrested. — Michael Taylor
AUTOMOTIVE WOMEN HONOURED
The second annual Gumtree Women in Autos Conference, hosted by The Festival of Motoring at Kyalami on August 23, honoured women from the automotive industry with peer-nominated awards.
"A theme from last year's event was Women honouring Women which is why we decided to let the motoring industry nominate candidates for their work across categories such as human resources, admin and finance, marketing, retail and leadership. The public and their peers then voted for their favourites. We received hundreds of nominations and thousands of entries," says Claire Cobbledick, GM of Gumtree South Africa.
The winners included:
* Janine van der Post, Wheels24 — Winner: Excellence in Journalism
* Marcia Mayaba, Dealer Principal: Barloworld Motor Retail — Winner: Excellence in Leadership
* Emma Demmer, Dealer Principal: McCarthy Volkswagen Umhlanga — Winner: Excellence in Purchasing and/or Retail*
* Tashta Bhana, PR Manager: Audi South Africa — Winner: Excellence in Marketing & Communications
* Lisa Mallett, Marketing & Communications Director: Jaguar Landrover South Africa — Winner: Excellent Performance as an Executive
* Nolwazi Ntshingila, HR Clerk: McCarthy — Winner: Excellence in HR, Finance and/or Admin
There were also special nominations honouring race driver and road safety advocate Clare Vale, the first female to participate in the premier national Wesbank V8 Supercar series, as well as a special Career Achievement award for Gumtree's own Linda du Preez, the first female fleet sales manager in SA.
The awards were preceded by speeches from top women in the industry including Inspectacar CEO Pertunia Sibanyoni, Nissan Africa Head of Corporate Relations and Communications Nthabiseng Motsepe, Commercial Director of NAACAM Shivani Singh, Ford CX manager Maja Smith and Head of Volkswagen Brand Martina Biene while SA's first black superbike racer Morongoa Mahope shared the stage with her 12-year-old daughter and fellow racer Tsholofelo.
IT’S TIME FOR CONCOURS SA
Concours South Africa returns to Steyn City Parkland Residence, from August 30 to September 1, for the second consecutive year.
Showcasing a stunning array of classic cars, together with some of the finest modern luxury motor vehicles, Concours South Africa is the epitome of elegance and style.
Commencing on Friday evening (August 30) with the induction of Graham Duxbury and Basil Green into the SA Hall of Fame, (www.halloffame.co.za), Concours SA will see the subcontinent's best motor cars vying for the cherished Best of Show accolade, awarded at Sunday's prize-giving.
As a special highlight, the complete Rolls-Royce model range will be on show at the event, while Rolls-Royce Motor Cars entertain their VIP guests.
In addition to the Dawn, Ghost, Phantom and Wraith, Rolls-Royce's brand new Cullinan will take pride of place on the Concours parklands. Named for the world's largest gem-quality diamond — and the town outside Pretoria where it was found in 1905 — the majestic Cullinan will sit alongside a selection of historic Rolls-Royces, including a 1934 Phantom III barn-find.
McLaren, Aston Martin and Pagani will also be represented, courtesy of the Daytona Group, in the form of a McLaren Senna, a few select Aston Martins, and - celebrating the 20th anniversary of Horacio Pagani's first creation — the Zonda.
Honouring South African Specials — a new Concours category for 2019 — will feature a minimum of three Opel Kadett Superboss from the early 1990s that will sit alongside some rare BMWs, including a 745i Art Car. The only 7-series in the world that was authorised by BMW Munich for Group II racing, this unique car has recently been "arted-up" by renowned painter Sam Nglengethwa.
"We encourage you to book now on www.councourssouthafrica.com, as tickets will not be available at Steyn City on the day," advises organiser Greg Marucchi, "and be sure to don your most stylish attire, as the Concours South Africa Best Dressed Lady contest — held on Sunday — will honour the best turned-out lady present."
Concours South Africa will once again donate proceeds from entry fees to Qasa, the Quadriplegic Association of South Africa.