Jaguar infotainment to go three-dimensional

In a world on the cusp of an autonomous, ride-sharing future, Jaguar Land Rover revealed that it is developing a next-generation head-up display (HUD). The 3D technology could project Augmented Reality (AR) safety information in front of drivers and 3D entertainment in front of passengers.

In the meantime, and while people are still in control of their vehicles, the head-up display will simply project live safety information in front of the driver. Potential alerts to be beamed up “through” the windshield include hazard-detection warnings and satellite navigation.

Jaguar Land Rover is developing new 3D technology that could beam real-time safety information to the driver, improving reaction times to road hazards significantly.

This innovative system may also allow passengers to stream 3D movies direct from their seats.

According to the company, AR technology would “add the perception of depth to the image by mapping the messages directly on to the road ahead”.

In the future, when autonomous driving is approved by national regulators, Jaguar Land Rover intends to use this technology to let passengers watch 3D movies. Using eye and head-tracking tech, passengers in any seat will be able to see the images in 3D without needing their own screen, though having multiple screens would allow individuals to select their own immersive entertainment.

This head-up technology is being designed to propel Jaguar Land Rover towards its “Destination Zero”, the company's ambitious vision and accompanying policies to make people and the environment healthier and safer.

