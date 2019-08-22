New B-Class joins growing compact Mercedes range

Today, the new Mercedes-Benz B-Class has little to no competition. In fact, its primary rivals the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and Volkswagen Golf SV have exited the SA automotive arena after disappointing stints in the sales charts.

Few manufacturers currently still offer compact MPVs in various sizes and prices but the new B-Class for all its virtues, becomes the only premium offering in the niche.

And it’s not unremarkable. It’s styled to echo the same shark-inspired, sleek shape of the A-Class hatch. Multibeam LED headlamps and daytime running lights are optional equipment and they offer electronically controlled adjustment.

Its sporty rear aesthetic features include a distinctive black bumper bottom section with a diffuser look, and a large roof spoiler.

The previous B-Class cabin was generous on cabin space and offered seating for four or five at a squeeze.

Based on the information broadcast to us via a first-of-its-kind online launch, where we didn’t get to drive the car, the front seats are said to offer a flatter, thus more comfortable, surfacing and can be had with climate control and massage function.