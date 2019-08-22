Got a vintage VW Kombi in your garage? You might be sitting on a gold mine

The humble Volkswagen Kombi has always been a firm favourite in SA. Whether associated with family road trips, minibus taxis or the iconic Volksiebus song from the 1980s, they embody the spirit of fun and whimsy.

Today, VW Kombis are fetching nearly as much as new luxury sedans. Models listed on Gumtree are selling for between R500,000 and R950,000.

"The models from the 1950s, particularly those with the split-screen windows, are extremely valuable," says Gumtree head of autos Nunben Dixon. "They are also popular among restoration fanatics."

Interestingly enough, Kombi started off as an almost unrecognisable workhorse. In the 1940s, a visiting entrepreneur Ben Pon, from the Netherlands, spotted a flatbed truck called a Plattenwagen at the Wolfsburg factory in Germany. It was built from VW parts and was used to move parts around.

Pon had the idea of moving the cab forward and covering the flatbed, and the VW camper was born.

Known as the Volkswagen Type 2, Kombinationskraftwagen, VW Bus, Volksiebus or Kombi, they can still be found on the road today, from Latin America to Africa, Europe and the US, used as hearses, refrigerated vans, fire engines and, of course, taxis and campers.