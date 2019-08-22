Festival of Motoring to serve up octane aplenty

The Festival of Motoring which kicks off today, Thursday August 22, at Kyalami is considered the largest national, industry-supported auto show in Africa, and is filled with various activities that will appeal to motoring enthusiasts.

"Consumers will have the opportunity to interact directly with representatives of the manufacturers and importers of most of the new vehicles available in SA," says Ghana Msibi, Wesbank Head of Motor and principal sponsor.

"We are excited and look forward to be hosting families, petrol heads and industry partners as we come together to enjoy four days of interactive and fun experiences," says Msibi.

Visitors to the 2019 FOM — from Thursday August 22 to Sunday August 25 — will be able to experience the capabilities and performance of various brands sold in SA. One of the highlights during the festival will be usage of the Kyalami racetrack to experience an assortment of vehicles. Test drives will be booked in a special registration area. Festival goers will get the opportunity for self-drives or passenger experiences dependent on what’s on offer by the various brands.

New-car reveals slated for the festival include exciting new entrants like Volkswagen’s all-new T-Cross, Toyota’s Supra and the formidable Jeep Trackhawk, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and Mercedes-AMG GT 63, all to feature on the track. Haval will have 34 vehicles on display, to test drive on the self-drive track or to be chauffeur driven on the main circuit and at the 4x4 track.

The company will also use this year’s festival to show off its newly facelifted Haval H6 1.5 Turbo Luxury and Haval H6C.

Off-road driving enthusiasts will engage low-range gears in an interactive driving experience of the many options that will be on offer at the dedicated 4x4 Park. Expect Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and VW off-roaders while Mitsubishi Motors will be part of the off road mix with its Eclipse Cross while both the recently-updated Triton double cab and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport will be made available to be experienced first-hand on the 4x4 track.

The 2019 FOM will once again feature a selection of unique vintage and classic cars. The “Best of the Best” area will feature fifteen top quality classic cars displayed in a dedicated area located behind the main pit building at Kyalami.

A separate area will also be dedicated to the evolution of the automobile covering 10 decades of motoring history. The area will focus on “vehicles with a unique story".

Supercar fans will have a rare opportunity to view a special collection of Supercars starting with classic sports cars from the 1960s and moving on to the more modern HyperCars of the current generation.

Extremely rare and valuable supercars covering six decades of the sportscar will be in formation in what is billed as a first of its kind convergence on SA soil. Furthermore, between 30 and 40 Supercars from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz AMG, BMW and Audi will take onto the track for passenger rides.

Motorsport lovers are also in for a real treat as a host of supercars, classic cars and race cars will also be seen, including a unique V8-only race with SA’s foremost V8 categories with 450kW on tap lining up with 16 of the Cape-based identical V8-powered Master Cars adding thunder to the extravaganza.

Visitors to the show can expect to get up and close to the Dakar Rally Gazoo racing Toyota Team Hilux, 12 of the fastest Ferrari race cars in SA from the Pablo Clark Stable, 28 special South African Historic Race Cars, a specially modified Ford Mustang V8 Monster Drift bakkie, five Porsche 917 race cars that pay tribute to 50 years of the Porsche 917 plus much more.

The festival is not only a watch and touch affair. There will be daily interactive platforms for visitors to learn about the latest automotive technology, trends, aftermarket enhancements, and the future of smart mobility through daily scheduled Tech Talks.

You can also meet and engage with SA motorsport legends such as Sarel van der Merwe, Arnold Chatz, Ben Morgenrood, Gary Farmato plus many more. There will be an area dedicated to retail where visitors can purchase aftermarket parts, memorabilia and merchandise.

The skies around the Festival of Motoring will also be filled with roaring engines when the Puma Energy Flying Lions perform aerobatic displays on Friday at 2pm and on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Tickets are available for purchase on Howler. A full diary of events is available Here.