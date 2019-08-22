FAW’s medium truck is built with SA pride

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA recently launched the FAW 6.130 FL medium truck, specifically configured for the local market and built right here on South African soil for southern and central African markets.

The new FAW 6.130 medium truck is based on the popular FAW 8.140 heavy truck range and shares a number of components with it, including the cab, but is reconfigured with a 2.8l Cummins ISF engine, shortened chassis and 3.5-ton payload.

The 6.130 medium truck range is a value-for-money offering backed up by excellent parts availability, says Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA.

“Our decision to introduce this truck was based on customer demand and market opportunity. Our market analysis confirmed the need for a vehicle as durable and rugged as our heavy and extra-heavy trucks but reconfigured with a smaller engine and reduced payload compared to the highly successful FAW 8.140 range,” he says.

In reconfiguring the FAW 8.140 range to cater to a new market, the FAW team paid attention to cost efficiency combined with the best possible payload and the best turnaround time, along with quality build standards for durability and reliability.

“The new FAW 6.130 FL carries all the hallmarks that FAW trucks are renowned for, namely strength, reliability, easy operation and, most importantly, delivering on the promise of a truck built for Africa, in Africa,” Hao says.

Imported from parent plants in China as SKD kits, the cab, chassis, axles and other subassembly components, together with the imported Cummins ISF engine, are all assembled in FAW South Africa’s plant in Coega, Eastern Cape.

Since its opening in 2014, this plant has employed more than 100 new employees, all of whom have been freshly trained and upskilled for the FAW 6.130 FL production.