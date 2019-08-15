V-Class gets classier, comfier and safer for 2019

For those who don’t know, Mercedes-Benz has an equally rich heritage of making cargo and passenger minibuses as they do cars.

The 2019 version of the V-Class evokes the memory of the AMG MB 100 D, built between 1988 and 1995. AMG got hold of a few units of the carrier known as the “Igor” and peformed its magic way before the performance wing was drafted into the automotive conglomerate.

AMG-specific front-spoiler bumper, side sills, fender extensions and rear valance gave the transporter a head-turning appearance and better road balance. Its cabin was extensively treated with luxury amenities, including a folding table.

The appearance of the latest V-Class with an AMG Line continues this little-known tradition. The front end of the facelifted bus has been tapered more and reshaped with a different bumper design, with the wider jowls you find in current Mercedes ranges.

Standard models remain handsome, with the typical Mercedes-Benz double-frame wing grille, but AMG Line gets the brand’s famous “diamond radiator grille” and acres of chrome.

It’s available standard with a Sports Exterior Package, with a gaping air-dam and regular alloy wheels, or in Avantgarde Sport Exterior Package, with differently styled alloys and chrome on the edges of the front bumper and surrounding the massive glass area.

Black Santos cloth upholstery is standard fitment, while five other schemes that include a truffle (brown) or cream beige Nappa leather can be optioned for the cabin. The arrangement is a pair of individual seats upfront, two for the middle row and a three-passenger rear bench installed as standard.