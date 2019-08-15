Life / Motoring

MOTORCYCLES

The world’s biggest-engined motorcycle

The new Triumph Rocket 3 puts a thumping 2,500cc of power under your seat

15 August 2019 - 05:07 Denis Droppa
Triumph Rocket 3 provides muscular 2,500cc power with looks to match. Picture: SUPPLIED
Triumph Rocket 3 provides muscular 2,500cc power with looks to match. Picture: SUPPLIED

Triumph’s Rocket 3 made its world debut in 2004 powered by a monster of a 2,300cc engine, and for 2019 it gets an even bigger 2,500cc lump.

That makes it the world’s largest production motorcycle engine and also the one with the highest torque, at a thumping 221Nm. Together with its 123kW of power, the new Rocket 3 is designed to provide supercar-matching acceleration and any-gear effortless riding, two-up or on your own.

The beefy three-cylinder engine sits in a bike with a muscular presence that’s more than 40kg ligher than before and features more technology.

The Rocket 3 super-cruiser is available in two models: a 3 R performance roadster and a more touring-oriented 3 GT with handlebars shaped for better long-distance comfort. The footrests can be adjusted to cater to different-sized riders, while the  GT also has a height-adjustable pillion backrest.

IT IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE SUPERCAR-MATCHING ACCELERATION AND ANY- GEAREFFORTLESS RIDING

Power’s fed to the fat rear wheel via a new high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox that’s smoother, stronger and lighter than a standard transmission, and is designed to cater for the bike’s increased torque.

The power’s controlled by a modern ride-by-wire throttle and has four riding modes:  Road, Rain, Sport and a Rider-configurable setting which adjust the throttle response and traction control settings.

Brembo Stylema brakes top off the high-specification engineering package.

Cornering ABS and Cornering Traction Control are also standard on both derivatives, respectively maintaining the optimum braking and traction whatever the lean angle.

Additional tech on Triumph’s super-cruiser includes hill-hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition, and heated handgrips.

Both bikes feature a USB power socket under the seat for charging smartphones. A full-colour TFT instrument panel rounds off the hi-tech features list, and the info panel can be personalised, allowing the rider to update the start-up screen message with their name.

A TFT instrument panel can be personalised, allowing the rider to update the start-up screen message with their name. Picture: SUPPLIED
A TFT instrument panel can be personalised, allowing the rider to update the start-up screen message with their name. Picture: SUPPLIED

The big-bore engine takes centre stage in a bike with a muscular and imposing presence, accentuated by modern details such as twin LED headlights and daytime running lights.

New lightweight multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels enhance the bold look, with the Rocket 3 R’s wheels featuring a blacked-out finish, while the Rocket 3 GT model goes one step further with exposed machining on the rim and spokes.

Contributing to the Rocket 3’s clean, uncluttered styling are a single-sided swingarm, with offset monoshock suspension. The bike is finished with classy detailing including brushed stainless steel, an aluminium Monza-style cap, and machined fins on the crankcases.

The new Triumph Rocket 3s will arrive in SA early next year, at prices still to be announced.

Harley-Davidson to make smaller bikes with Chinese partner

With ‘big hogs’ no longer in demand in the US, the iconic motorcycle firm is looking east to expand through China’s huge bike and moped market
Companies
1 month ago

Keanu’s bikes wear Joburg-made wheels

SA firm BST creates carbon fibre wheels for fast and rare machines, with a Hollywood connection
Life
2 months ago

New Triumph importer shifts strategy

Flagship Gauteng dealership is put on hold, while new Cape Town dealer and two new bike launches are planned for 2019
Life
6 months ago

Do what you love and injury won't hurt so much

Nitro Circus founder Travis Pastrana on passion, fatherhood and doing tricks that could kill you, writes Eugene Yiga
Life
9 months ago

Most read

1.
MARK GEVISSER: The moral struggles imparted by ...
Life
2.
You’ve goat to go to Pafuri to see this
Life
3.
Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: report
Life / Motoring
4.
How to keep Venice afloat in a sea of tourism
Life
5.
Something fishy about faux fish
Life

Related Articles

Lexus lights up with V8 power

Life / Motoring

Thousands turn up for Cars in the Park

Life / Motoring

Car sales drop but commercial vehicles weather the storm

Life / Motoring

Electric cars are mostly a turnoff to Hollywood

Life / Motoring

Gearing up for Concours SA 2019

Life / Motoring

A TT tweak for Audi’s coupé

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.