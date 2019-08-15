The world’s biggest-engined motorcycle

Triumph’s Rocket 3 made its world debut in 2004 powered by a monster of a 2,300cc engine, and for 2019 it gets an even bigger 2,500cc lump.

That makes it the world’s largest production motorcycle engine and also the one with the highest torque, at a thumping 221Nm. Together with its 123kW of power, the new Rocket 3 is designed to provide supercar-matching acceleration and any-gear effortless riding, two-up or on your own.

The beefy three-cylinder engine sits in a bike with a muscular presence that’s more than 40kg ligher than before and features more technology.

The Rocket 3 super-cruiser is available in two models: a 3 R performance roadster and a more touring-oriented 3 GT with handlebars shaped for better long-distance comfort. The footrests can be adjusted to cater to different-sized riders, while the GT also has a height-adjustable pillion backrest.