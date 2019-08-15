Nissan Micra is expensive but it’s no typical spatula

With traffic piling up outside our offices, and my cellphone's navigation app beamed through the car’s display screen and showing many of the dreaded red lines of congestion, a weary journalist emerged from a dark basement behind the wheel of a mid-sized hatchback that’s now equipped with more features, and a manual gearbox, to join the throngs of Joburgers headed home. This new Nissan Micra Acenta Plus Tech model, the flagship derivative of the range, had better be good.

It is. This iteration of the Micra arrived having been reinvented to be bigger and impressively sophisticated above its oddly bulbous and analogue former self which is still sold alongside it as the Micra Active.

The edgy styling still looks fresh a year later with its standard fitment 17-inch alloy wheels. This new derivative comes with a snazzy black and Energy Orange cabin theme, a leather-clad steering wheel, cruise control, automatic headlights, six airbags plus more as standard.

The enhanced amenities also sees it gain better telephony, which aside from having Bluetooth communication, USB ports and AUX jack, also has Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Audiobooks and Spotify streaming compatibility. It also has a button activated Artificial Intelligence assistant on board to safely access some of its more interesting features, like sending social media updates while on the move without having to pick up your smartphone. All of these are beamed and controlled through a 17.78 cm touch-sensitive colour display.