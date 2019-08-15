LOCAL LAUNCH
Lexus launches a sportier LS 500
Luxury sedan gains edgier styling and sport-tuned air suspension
Lexus has launched an F Sport version of its luxury LS 500 in SA.
The LS F Sport is a more athletically inspired version of the fifth-generation full-size sedan that was launched here in 2018, with handling enhancements and a performance-infused design outside and in.
It’s powered by the same 3.5l twin turbo petrol engine as the standard LS 500 with outputs of 310kW and 600Nm, but acquires sport-tuned air suspension and larger brakes. Various cosmetics give the luxury sedan a more athletic vibe.
The fifth-generation LS sedan shed the conservative robes of its predecessors and adopted a more dynamic coupe-like appearance, and the F Sport further hikes up the sportiness with a restyled spindle grille and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels. The F Sport rocker panel and boot mouldings further accentuate the sedan’s rakish profile
The more athletic look continues in the cabin with features like F Sport-exclusive front seats with enhanced side support. A perforated-grill pattern on seating surfaces and unique scored aluminium trim elements add additional sporty flair.
A special F Sport steering wheel as well as a speedometer and tachometer in a movable meter with a meter ring that slides to display information, is adapted from the limited-production Lexus LFA supercar.
The luxury sedan’s sporting appeal is further enhanced by aluminium pedals, suede seats and headliner. A new Flare Red interior is available exclusively on F Sport models, but if that’s too racy for your taste the car’s also available in more subtle interior hues of black, white and grey.
Chassis tweaks in the LS F Sport include a sport-tuned air suspension and variable gear ratio steering, for improved dynamism through curves. Adaptive Variable Suspension provides continuous adjustment of damping control in response to the way the car is being driven and road conditions.
The 3.5 twin turbo V6 powers the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission with Eco, Normal, Sport S and Sport S+ modes. The intelligent gearbox chooses the ideal ratio by monitoring the acceleration, braking and lateral G-forces, but drivers can also execute manual shifts using the paddle controls.
Lexus quotes a 0-100km/h sprint time for the LS F Sport, with a top speed governed to 250km/h.
The LS F Sport offers a comprehensive suite of semi-automated driving technologies including a Pre-Crash System with Pedestrian Detection that automatically applies emergency braking. It also has adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitor, an adaptive high beam system, lane departure alert, and lane keep assist to prevent unintentional drifting across road markings. The cabin houses no less than 10 airbags.
The new Lexus LS 500 F Sport goes on sale alongside the existing and more luxuriously appointed LS 500.
Pricing
Lexus LS 500 F Sport - R1,978,900
Lexus LS 500 – R2,154,100
Prices include a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan.