Lexus launches a sportier LS 500

Lexus has launched an F Sport version of its luxury LS 500 in SA.

The LS F Sport is a more athletically inspired version of the fifth-generation full-size sedan that was launched here in 2018, with handling enhancements and a performance-infused design outside and in.

It’s powered by the same 3.5l twin turbo petrol engine as the standard LS 500 with outputs of 310kW and 600Nm, but acquires sport-tuned air suspension and larger brakes. Various cosmetics give the luxury sedan a more athletic vibe.

The fifth-generation LS sedan shed the conservative robes of its predecessors and adopted a more dynamic coupe-like appearance, and the F Sport further hikes up the sportiness with a restyled spindle grille and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels. The F Sport rocker panel and boot mouldings further accentuate the sedan’s rakish profile

The more athletic look continues in the cabin with features like F Sport-exclusive front seats with enhanced side support. A perforated-grill pattern on seating surfaces and unique scored aluminium trim elements add additional sporty flair.

A special F Sport steering wheel as well as a speedometer and tachometer in a movable meter with a meter ring that slides to display information, is adapted from the limited-production Lexus LFA supercar.