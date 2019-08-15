Jamie Chadwick sets her sights on Formula One

Jamie Chadwick wants to be the first woman in more than four decades to race the men in Formula One, but she knows it will take much more than becoming the first champion of the all-female W Series for that dream to come true.

The $500,000 (R9.25m) prize the 21-year-old Briton pocketed for title success at Brands Hatch on Sunday will help only so far.

“I’m under no illusions as to how tough it’s going to get,” she said after clinching the crown with fourth place in the season’s final race.

Financial backing will be the biggest hurdle, despite having a factory contract with Aston Martin in sports cars, just as it is for anyone setting out to climb through the junior series.

“If you look at all the drivers who’ve made it into F1, they’ve all come with significant backing. Whether that’s personal or through sponsors or a team, none of them have paid their way scraping the barrel,” she said.

“So it’s tough, it’s the way the sport is, but hopefully this has put me in the best position to make that happen.”

The W Series, with identical Formula Three cars, aims to better equip female racers to take on the men further up the motorsport ladder.

The last woman to race in Formula One was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

The six-race women’s championship, criticised by some early on for separating the sexes, has garnered plenty of largely sympathetic media coverage and has been broadcast free-to-air in Britain, where Formula One is live only on pay TV.

“This year’s provided a platform I would never otherwise have had,” said Chadwick, who in 2018 became the first woman to win a round of the regular British Formula Three championship.

“I was relatively unknown coming into the season and now I think the leg-up it has given me has been huge.”

Tasmin Pepper, the only SA driver in Formula W, closed off her season with 12th place at the Brands Hatch season finale. She finished the series in 10th place, which guarantees her a seat in 2020’s championship.