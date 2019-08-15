‘Go on, hack my car — if you can’

We’re heading into a future where artificial intelligence will convey us from point A to B, and it’s estimated that self-driving cars will account for up to a quarter of vehicle sales in less than 20 years’ time.

From a road safety point of view it’s something to look forward to. Unlike humans, autonomous cars will adhere to road rules and won’t succumb to road rage, which should significantly reduce the 1.3-million road deaths taking place around the world annually.

However, this artificial intelligence could still be hacked by humans, turning the convenience of an autonomous car into a nightmarish proposition if control of it is taken over by someone with nefarious intentions. It’s a threat even today as cars get ever more computerised and connected, with infotainment and navigation systems, Wi-Fi, automatic software updates and other innovations that aim to make driving more convenient.

Last weekend’s Defcon security convention in Las Vegas, US, gave hackers the chance to try to break into the control units of cars and take over their driving functions.

The annual convention is sponsored by car makers and seeks to discover the cyber vulnerabilities of their vehicles. Manufacturers and automotive suppliers collaborate with so-called “white hat” or ethical hackers — cyber experts who help organisations identify IT security weaknesses.

Hackers had to escape a vehicle by deciphering the code to open its boot, control its radio volume and speed, and lock the doors through their computers.

“A big part of it is redefining the term ‘hacker’ away from that of a criminal to make car makers understand that we're here to make their systems more secure,” Sam Houston, senior community manager at Bugcrowd, which recruits researchers for so-called bug bounty programs at Tesla, Fiat Chrysler, and other manufacturers, told Reuters.