Dovizioso wins Austrian MotoGP thriller

Andrea Dovizioso surged past MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez at the last corner to win a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday and trim the Spaniard's runaway lead to 58 points.

The pair were in a private duel at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, with the Italian making a seemingly decisive move with nine of the 28 laps to go after running wheel-to-wheel with his Honda rival.

Spaniard Marquez, starting from a record 59th MotoGP pole, then went back in front with three laps remaining but Dovizioso muscled through at the last corner of the final lap and powered through to the line.

French rider Fabio Quartararo, who led the first four laps, was third for the Petronas Yamaha team.

Marquez now has 230 points to Dovizioso's 172 after 11 of 19 races.

Austria remains a race Marquez has yet to win in motorcycling's premier class but Dovizioso said he was as surprised as anyone with the outcome.

"It was the last corner, I had to try," he said amid wild celebrations on the pitwall as he charged across the finish. "I did something crazy and sometimes it works."