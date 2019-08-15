Aprilia and Moto Guzzi make local comeback

Italian motorcycle brands Moto Guzzi and Aprilia are back in business after the liquidation of the previous South African importer, Cayenne Sport, late last year.

An agreement between Piaggio group, the global owner of these marques, Vespa SA and South African Italian Motorcycle Importers (IMI), will see IMI become the sole distributor of both brands as well as their parts and apparel.

From September Moto Guzzi and Aprilia will operate from the Bryanston, Johannesburg premises of fellow Italian brand Maserati on William Nicol Drive.

It will include a service centre for both bike brands that will also cater to older Aprilia and Moto Guzzi motorcycles, according to Jon Isherwood, IMI’s chief operating officer. IMI will also source parts for any historic model from Piaggio.