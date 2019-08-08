Bottas and Gasly feel the heat

Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly may find it harder than other drivers to unwind as Formula One enters its August pit stop.

Neither did themselves any favours in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix and both face uncertain futures at Mercedes and Red Bull, respectively.

Bottas is out of contract at the end of the season as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes and the Finn faces competition from the dominant champions’ young French reserve Esteban Ocon.

Team boss Toto Wolff told reporters a decision will be made in August, with the evaluation process starting on Monday. “We will not be letting one race result influence our decision… it’s not going to be an easy one,” Wolff added, emphasising that the data will be crunched and a full risk and reward assessment carried out.

That may sound like welcome news for Bottas, who started on the front row on Sunday and finished eighth to slip 62 points behind Hamilton after 12 of the 21 races.

But the weekend before, he crashed out in the wet at Hockenheim while on for a podium and with Hamilton seemingly out of the points. And on Sunday first-lap contact with Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc forced him to pit early and fight back from last.

Bottas, who gets on well with Hamilton and the team, will be hoping he can celebrate his 30th birthday at the end of August with another vote of confidence.

“I’m not really nervous,” said the winner of two races in 2019, compared with Hamilton’s eight. “But for sure it would be nice to hear some news when the team decides what they want to do. What can I do? I don’t think it’s going to change anything, one race.”

Gasly is in a similar bind to Bottas, up against a teammate who is operating in another dimension. The Frenchman was lapped by Verstappen on Sunday, not for the first time, and ended up sixth with ever more questions being asked about his longevity in a team not known for tolerance.

Verstappen has won two of the last four races, finishing second from pole on Sunday, and has scored 114 points more than his teammate. To ram home the disparity, Verstappen has scored more points in the last four races than Gasly has managed in 12.

SCHUMACHER JUNIOR TAKES MAIDEN F2 VICTORY

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times Formula One champion Michael, took his first Formula Two victory in Hungary on Sunday.

The 20-year-old German started from pole position on a reverse grid after finishing eighth in Saturday’s feature race and led all the way to the chequered flag at the Hungaroring, where his father won four times.

The Ferrari academy driver raised a huge cheer as he took the chequered flag in front of a crowd containing plenty of the Italian team’s fans ahead of the Formula One race later on Sunday.

“It is very special,” he said of a win at the circuit where his father, who has not been seen in public since he suffered head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident, clinched his fourth title in 2001 with Ferrari.

Schumacher, F3 winner in 2018 and tipped for an eventual future in Formula One, had previously not finished higher than fourth in Formula Two. The breakthrough victory comes after Schumacher drove his father’s 2004 title-winning Formula One Ferrari in a demonstration at the German Grand Prix in July.

MARQUEZ BAGS HIS 50TH MOTOGP WIN

Honda’s world champion Marc Marquez won the rain-affected Czech MotoGP in Brno on Sunday, his sixth victory of the season, and became only the fourth rider to achieve 50 premier-class victories.