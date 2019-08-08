A TT tweak for Audi’s coupé

Audi has launched a facelifted version of its third-generation TT Coupé in SA.

Available in two derivatives, the TT and the more powerful TTS, the midlife update to Audi’s sporty four-seater includes a cosmetic makeover and an extended list of standard equipment.

The exterior tweak includes a three-dimensional singleframe radiator grille and large side air inlets to emphasize the vehicle’s width. There is no cap underneath the tank flap; the fuel nozzle can be inserted directly into the opening in racing-car fashion.

Both versions of the car get LED headlamps as standard, while matrix LED lights that provide maximum illumination without dazzling other road users are optional.

Also standard in both derivatives is the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, Audi smartphone interface, parking aid plus, navigation, power-adjustable front seats and the multifunction steering wheel plus, with which the infotainment and voice control system can be controlled using the steering wheel.

An optional S line package amps up the athleticism with items such as a full-length front splitter, a titanium black radiator and wider rear diffuser. If the customer chooses the S line sport package or Audi magnetic ride, the body is lowered by 10mm.

The front-wheel drive TT Coupé 45 TFSI is powered by a 2l petrol turbo engine with outputs of 169kW and 370Nm, for a quoted 0-100km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds. It has a seven speed dual-clutch transmission.

The TTS Coupé quattro S tronic has a more powerful 2l petrol turbo wielding 228kW and 400Nm, channelled through quattro all-wheel drive and a six-speed S tronic transmission. It will cover the 0-100 sprint in 4.9sec, says Audi, while both cars have a top speed of 250km/h.

No longer in the lineup is the fire-breathing TT RS model with its 294kW and 480Nm.

The Audi TT Coupé 45 TFSI S tronic is priced at R670,00 and the Audi TTS Coupé quattro S tronic at R782,000. Both models come standard with the five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway plan.