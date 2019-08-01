X4 40d is fast and frugal but lacks ‘M’ factor

There are only four derivatives of BMW X4 currently on sale in SA. The idea is the company’s rationalising of its ranges across the board and so, if you want a diesel powered X4, you have a choice between the small capacity 20d or you can have this luxurious and thundering X4 M40d that’s on test this week.

There’s no middle-spec. The M40d is an SUV that combines luxury appointments and MPerformance seasoning with the low fuel eating habits associated with diesel engines.

The new-generation X4 range with its more slender tail lamps, flared kidney grilles and swoopy roof line that’s more contoured than the last X4, is what I’d call a genuinely attractive car.

Overall the current model has evolved with a decent level of aesthetic and skin-deep updates. At 4,752mm nose-to-tail it’s now 81mm longer, of which 54mm goes into an increased wheelbase for a cabin with improved space for all occupants than in the previous model.

The rear-dipping roof doesn’t disadvantage rear passenger at all. Luggage space is measured at a generous 525l with the rear bench up and 1,430l with the seats folded down — enough to handle the usual family cargo, but long and rectangular objects are likely to be inhibited by the sharply raked hatch design. It also felt somewhat too high for easy loading.

The M40d cabin is typically high-end BMW lavish. Our review unit featured a number of sophisticated but optionally available features. Seated on the well-shaped, plush and fully electrical front seats, this X4’s many features are operated using buttons, hand gestures for media volume and track selection, and voice commands. But what hits home very early on is how the driving experience has been enhanced by digitisation.