Which has the best resale: Renault Kwid or Datsun Go?

The Renault Kwid and Datsun Go are two entry-level cars finding their ways into the hearts and driveways of South African motorists.

However, when the time comes to sell, which will achieve the better resale value?

The answer is the Renault Kwid. According to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price, it beats the Datsun Go by a substantial margin.

“This is an extremely important factor to consider prior to signing on the dotted line. It could make a big financial difference when the time comes to sell. One should always consider depreciation before buying a new car,” Jacobson warns.

The True Price team attends hundreds of bank repossession auctions each year in order to gather data pertaining to prices paid on auction. This data is used to provide South African motorists with free vehicle evaluations.

The data can also be used to provide highly accurate resale values.