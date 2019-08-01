Mercedes-Benz gets closer to fully autonomous cars

Daimler, in partnership with industrial technology company Bosch, has reached an important milestone in the continued push towards fully automated driving cars.

The two companies have obtained a first of its kind approval from authorities in the German state of Baden-Württemberg for an automated valet parking service for cars in the Mercedes-Benz Museum parking garage in Stuttgart.

Driverless parking is made possible by an intelligent multistorey car park infrastructure from Bosch in conjunction with the vehicle technology from Mercedes.

It’s an SAE level 4 autonomous technology which means no driver intervention is required by the car inside or even near the automated vehicle, resulting in the car able to self-drive to a designated parking bay and able to return to a meeting spot when requested to do so.

The feature is accessed via a smartphone app. The process relies on the interplay between intelligent parking garage infrastructure supplied by Bosch and Mercedes-Benz automotive technology. Bosch sensors in the parking garage monitor the driving corridor and its surroundings and provide the information needed to guide the vehicle.