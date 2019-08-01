MOTORSPORT LAP
Lewis Hamilton’s lead grows after Alfa hit with penalty in Germany
Raikkonen and Giovinazzi demoted after chaotic Grand Prix in which struggling former champions Williams score their first point of the season
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton stretched his overall lead to 41 points at the German Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards imposed post-race penalties on Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.
The decision, which lifted Hamilton from 11th to ninth, also moved Poland’s Robert Kubica up to 10th place from 12th, meaning struggling former champions Williams score their first point of the season.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the wet and chaotic Grand Prix littered with crashes and safety car periods. In an extraordinary race of constantly changing fortunes, multiple pitstops and endless drama, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel started from last place and finished second in his home race.
Russian Daniil Kvyat was an astonishing third for Toro Rosso, in what was only the second podium for the Red Bull feeder team after Vettel won the 2008 Italian Grand Prix in a Toro Rosso.
Hamilton’s closest rival and teammate, Valtteri Bottas, crashed out with six laps remaining.
Raikkonen and Giovinazzi had finished seventh and eighth but both were handed 30-second penalties and dropped to 12th and 13th, respectively, after data irregularities were discovered.
The Alfas’ power was deemed to have come in too gradually, giving the cars a form of illegal traction control in the wet. Swiss-based Alfa Romeo, formerly Sauber, said they will appeal the decision.
“The situation arose during the laps we spent behind the safety car ahead of the standing start,” team boss Frederic Vasseur said. “We suffered a dysfunction of the clutch that was beyond our control and we will further investigate the issue.”
Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari is a perfect fit for son Mick
Mick Schumacher stepped into his father Michael’s 2004 Formula One championship-winning Ferrari at the German Grand Prix on Saturday and found it a perfect fit.
The 20-year-old, who races in Formula Two, did a demonstration run at Hockenheim in the F2004 car that carried his father to 13 wins from 18 races and his seventh and last title.
Schumacher senior won four times at the German track, boosting the popularity of the sport to new heights in his homeland.
“It was amazing to be able to drive the car around here especially knowing it was my dad’s seat and everything and it fit perfectly,” said the youngster, who also drove his father’s 1994 Benetton around Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps track in 2017.
“To be able to drive the V10 and feel how that one behaved and sounded was obviously something very special,” added Schumacher, wearing a helmet painted in both his father’s 2004 colours and his own.
Schumacher, who is a member of the Ferrari young driver academy and has tested the latest car, graduated to Formula Two in 2019 after winning the European Formula Three title.
Currently 15th in the overall standings, he has had a mixed season with a fourth-placed finish in June in Austria his best result so far.
Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.
Reuters