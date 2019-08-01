Lewis Hamilton’s lead grows after Alfa hit with penalty in Germany

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton stretched his overall lead to 41 points at the German Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards imposed post-race penalties on Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The decision, which lifted Hamilton from 11th to ninth, also moved Poland’s Robert Kubica up to 10th place from 12th, meaning struggling former champions Williams score their first point of the season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the wet and chaotic Grand Prix littered with crashes and safety car periods. In an extraordinary race of constantly changing fortunes, multiple pitstops and endless drama, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel started from last place and finished second in his home race.

Russian Daniil Kvyat was an astonishing third for Toro Rosso, in what was only the second podium for the Red Bull feeder team after Vettel won the 2008 Italian Grand Prix in a Toro Rosso.

Hamilton’s closest rival and teammate, Valtteri Bottas, crashed out with six laps remaining.

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi had finished seventh and eighth but both were handed 30-second penalties and dropped to 12th and 13th, respectively, after data irregularities were discovered.

The Alfas’ power was deemed to have come in too gradually, giving the cars a form of illegal traction control in the wet. Swiss-based Alfa Romeo, formerly Sauber, said they will appeal the decision.

“The situation arose during the laps we spent behind the safety car ahead of the standing start,” team boss Frederic Vasseur said. “We suffered a dysfunction of the clutch that was beyond our control and we will further investigate the issue.”