Going camping in a Urus

It’s easy to criticise performance SUVs. They make about as much sense as Donald Trump.

Whatever your view on them, the fact is that the SUV market is booming and people still want performance. Yes the laws of physics say that you aren’t going to be able to go around a corner as well in something that’s two metres high and weighs more than two tons, as you will in a low slung sports car, but hey, let's go fast anyway.

And then let’s go faster, like 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and let’s keep going until we hit 305km/h. And let’s do it while carrying two adults, two kids and a set of matching luggage. You won’t get all that in a sports car.

If I sound cynical it’s because I am, but a few weeks ago Markus Flasch, the boss of BMW’s M performance division, added some perspective when he told me that for some people the X5M makes sense and so they build it for them.

To them, the Lamborghini Urus makes sense, and so will the Purosange when Ferrari launches it.

I took the Urus on a trip into Wales to explore some great roads, take camping and go to the beach. Not just any beach, but Pendine Sands in south Wales, an 11km long pristine stretch where Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the world land speed record in Bluebird in 1924.