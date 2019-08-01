Bloated Mini gets more ballistic

The Clubman is so far removed from the less-is-more concept of the original, that one is at first disinclined to call it a Mini.

This bloated family version dwarfs the pocket-sized Mini that was launched in 1959 as a car that could squeeze into just about any parking space and charmed the driver with its zippy driving nature.

Thankfully, among all the stretch-out leg room and practical boot space found in today’s Clubman, the quintessential driving charm remains.

At the world launch last week, my jaunt along the autobahns and twisty B-roads of Germany revealed that size isn’t everything, and this maxed-out Mini seems to shrink when negotiating curvy roads like the ones that its progenitor conquered in winning the Monte Carlo Rally three times back in the 1960s.

The Clubman felt a little wide on the narrow B-roads when there were trucks to overtake, but there was little amiss with its fleet-footedness, and the car scampered through the turns like a rodent.

It was a rodent on Red Bull, as the John Cooper Works (JCW) version I drove has now been bumped up to a very lively 225kW of power and 450Nm of torque. That’s 55kW and 100Nm more than the previous JCW and makes it the most powerful Mini in the brand’s 60-year history.

The engine’s based on the same 2l four-cylinder TwinPower turbo petrol unit used in the Mini Cooper S but has a bigger turbocharger and reinforced crankshaft among other tweaks. Mini has also developed a more dramatic-sounding new sport exhaust system that quietens down when a relaxed driving style is adopted.