SA Bentley man to hand in his wings

When you can say that the two main highlights of your career are winning Le Mans and handing over a state limousine to the Queen, you can safely say you’ve had a good innings. But South African Brian Gush has achieved a great deal more over his 32 years in the automotive industry.

His early career was with Volkswagen SA, but the big move came in 1999 when he moved to Bentley in the UK to become head of chassis and powertrain development. It was the early days of Volkswagen’s ownership of the luxury marque and Gush was instrumental in the reconfiguring of the brand.

He says he was allowed a considerable amount of freedom, enabling him and his colleagues to forge a new identity for Bentley after years of being understandably compared to its former sister company, Rolls-Royce. There was still some legacy work going on though and Gush was involved in the set-up of the Bentley Arnage, which used a BMW engine.

Then it all changed and along came the Continental GT, a car Gush was not only instrumental in developing but which he took racing in his additional role as director of motorsport, a position previously held only by the company’s founder WO Bentley.

Gush says that when he became solely director of motorsport in 2013, he faced a great deal of scepticism that the Continental GT could be turned into a race car. Then it took its first win at Silverstone in 2014, followed by another at the Paul Ricard circuit. The critics went quiet, even more so when Bentley won the Blancpain GT championship in 2015 against premium rivals like Audi, BMW, Ferrari and Lamborghini.