Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Renault Duster goes into the red zone

Red-themed TechRoad adds visual spice to Renault’s popular SUV range

25 July 2019 - 05:07 Denis Droppa
Red Fusion is a new colour choice, but all versions of the Duster TechRoad get the red wheel caps and mirror stripes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Red Fusion is a new colour choice, but all versions of the Duster TechRoad get the red wheel caps and mirror stripes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Renault SA has introduced a visually spiced-up TechRoad derivative of its popular Duster SUV.

Replacing the Dynamique 4x2 trim level, the TechRoad adopts a hotter styling theme with distinctive red strips on the side doors, striking 17-inch diamond cut wheels with red caps, and the addition of a new Red Fusion body colour. Inside, the upholstery features a high-quality finish with red detailing on the seats and striking red interior finishes.

The vehicle is available in two 4x2 derivatives, both powered by the 1.5 dCi turbo-diesel engine, in a choice of manual or EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

In five-speed manual form the 1.5 dCi has power outputs of 66kW and 210Nm, while opting for the EDC version gets you the full-fat 80kW and 250Nm.

Standard features in the Duster TechRoad include a rear parking camera, climate control, cruise control, and navigation. The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which lets you use phone apps on the car’s interface, allowing drivers and passengers to control music, navigate, and communicate by way of voice commands and the car’s manual controls.

Standard safety includes ABS brakes with emergency brake assist, electronic stability control, front and side airbags, and hillstart assist.

Funky fabrics make for a more vibrant interior. Picture: SUPPLIED
Funky fabrics make for a more vibrant interior. Picture: SUPPLIED

Launched as an affordable, unpretentious and terrain-capable SUV, the first-generation Duster was a success for the French brand, having sold more than 2-million units worldwide and 16,500 locally since it was launched here in 2013.

The second-generation Duster, launched in SA in October 2018, has been an even better success for Renault SA with a 50% increase in sales.

The midsized SUV benefited from improved refinement, new styling and a fuller spec sheet while still remaining relatively affordable. The styling makeover involves a bolder new look that exudes a more robust off-roader look that’s enhanced by front and rear skid plates, and LED daytime running lights.

The Duster’s 210mm ground clearance is one of the highest in the segment, giving it what Renault says is best-in-class approach (30°) and departure (34°) angles for clambering through the rough stuff.

An interior revamp saw the first generation Duster’s cheap-looking cabin adopting a more upmarket look with more premium-looking textures. Improved ergonomics include steering that can now adjust for both height and reach, allowing for a more varied range of different-sized drivers to find a comfortable driving position.

Pricing

Renault Duster 1.6 Expression 4x2 — R255,900
Renault Duster 1.5 dCi TechRoad 4x2 — R293,900
Renault Duster 1.5 dCi TechRoad  EDC 4x2 — R327,900
Renault Duster 1.5 dCi Dynamique  4x4 - R327,900
Renault Duster 1.5dCi Prestige EDC 4x2 — R340,900

Prices include a five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.

Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy

True Price lists SA’s top eight vehicles for fuel economy and resale value
Life
1 week ago

Mini goes electric with Cooper SE

The brand’s first battery-powered car promises a 235km range and typical MINI-like handling
Life
1 week ago

A sporty upgrade for BMW’s electric car

Added power and bigger batteries boost the enjoyment and practicality of the i3s
Life
1 week ago

BMW joins the Golf club

We drive the new BMW 1 Series which arrives in SA in October
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Nothing says big-head like a grandiose e-mail ...
Life
2.
Continuation benefits: are they the life ...
Life
3.
Chasing sunsets and lions in a splendid Botswana
Life
4.
The Lion King — handsome and funny but also ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Renault Duster goes into the red zone
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Third-generation X6 has its coming-out party

Life / Motoring

XUV 300 outpowers the opposition

Life / Motoring

Jaw-dropping prices for car crash parts

Life / Motoring

A BMW SUV with a hot-hatch heart

Life / Motoring

Life is getting sweeter with the Koleos 4x4

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.