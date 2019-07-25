Life / Motoring

Fire risk moves Volvo to recall 500,000 vehicles globally

The recall affects nearly 3,000 SA cars produced between 2014 and 2019 with a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine

25 July 2019 - 05:07 Motor News Reporter
Volvo’s global recall campaign includes the XC90, which was SA’s car of the Year in 2016. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo is recalling 507,000 vehicles worldwide because of a faulty engine component that, in extreme cases, could result in a fire.

The Swedish car maker says this is a preventative recall to avert any possible future problems, and said its own investigations have identified that “in very rare cases the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform”.

The cars being recalled were produced between 2014 and 2019 and have a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, Volvo said. The affected models are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

While the company has no reports of personal injuries, all customers will receive a letter asking them to contact their local retailer for corrective action.

“In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localised engine bay fire may occur,” Volvo said.

Stefan Elfström, a spokesperson for the carmaker, said the company is keen to fix the faulty vehicles as fast as possible and customers will not incur any costs related to addressing the error.

There are 2,896 cars affected in SA, including certain model-year 2014-2019 four-cylinder diesel XC60, S90, XC90, V40, and V40CC derivatives.

“Volvo Cars is working on a fix for this issue and aims to start rolling it out as soon as it’s available. For now customers are being made aware of this potential issue so they are able to react accordingly,” a local Volvo spokesperson said.

Volvo customers can contact 0800-698-6586 for more information.

