Digital car-buying still needs the human touch

As modern cars become ever smarter and more digitised, so too does the way we buy them.

Five years ago the average customer visited a dealership five or six times before a purchase; now it’s an average of 1.4 times, says Selvin Govender, Marketing Director of Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa. He says car buyers now do about 19 hours of research before walking into a showroom.

To deal with ever more informed and digital-savvy consumers, Mercedes has changed the way it interacts with them and launched its “Best Customer Experience” in 2013 to make access to Mercedes products and services easier.

Much of this has involved bringing the digital revolution to car sales, with Mercedes optimising its online presence and introducing a Mercedes Me app which links customers to all of the company’s products and services.

“Almost everyone owns a smartphone and expects to be connected all the time. Cars today are smartphones on wheels, and the car becomes your personal companion,” said Britta Seeger, board member for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales & Marketing, at last week’s launch of “Best Customer Experience” 4.0 in The Hague, Netherlands.

She says digitisation makes Mercedes available to customers around the clock. For instance, the Mercedes Me app is linked to the car and notifies an owner when the vehicle’s due for a service. The owner confirms a price, date and time of the service and an online booking is made, all using the app.

In the buying process, the app allows a car to be configured online, and when the aspirant buyer’s ready for a test drive, Mercedes Me reveals where the nearest demo model is and guides the customer to the dealer with a built-in navigation function.

Options such as digital radio and a digital vehicle key can be purchased via the app and automatically downloaded to the car online.

It is personalised for different countries; for example, in China there’s a door-to-door service where the dealer collects the vehicle from the customer for a service, and drops it off again.

Mercedes Me also allows the new A-Class to be shared with friends and family members, with the authorised user opening the vehicle using the app instead of a key.

Mercedes Me, which has a 90% uptake among Mercedes customers and already has 3-million worldwide users, will be further updated in the next few months to bundle the entire spectrum of mobility and connectivity services.