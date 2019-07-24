Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi

We all love our cars. Some even treat them as though they are a member of the family. To get the most out of them, we need to maintain them properly and for our own peace of mind, it’s worth being responsible when it comes to budgeting for maintenance.

That’s where the Audi Freeway Plan comes in. It’s a comprehensive maintenance plan that takes the headaches out of budgeting for regular and unexpected maintenance. Every proud owner of a new Audi drives out of the showroom safe in the knowledge that they are covered for five years/100,000km. Now Audi makes ownership hassle free for longer with Audi Freeway Plan extensions.

You can now extend your maintenance plan for up to 10 years or 300,000km. This is invaluable for those who are already near the end of their existing contract but want to continue driving their Audi safe in the knowledge that it will be cared for properly. That means qualified Audi technicians, genuine parts and the best in servicing and diagnostic equipment.

It’s important to make sure your car has been serviced regularly within the guidelines and to extend the contract before your existing one runs out of course, but when you do you will have access to the same high level of service and the best quality parts. You can choose between a fun maintenance plan that covers, servicing, wear and tear and some repairs or opt for a service plan which covers only the regular servicing.

The Audi Freeway Plan continues to cover you for those essential wear and tear items like the clutch, brake pads, brake discs and even your windscreen wipers, all items that can put a dent in your household budget and take away from doing fun things with your hard earned cash.

You can even add the extension when you buy a pre-owned Audi, provided the car still has an existing plan, great news if you are buying a trusted used model.