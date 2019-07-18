Toyota Supra leads new-model charge

REAR-VIEW MIRROR

Here’s a brief overview of some of the motoring highlights we’ve covered in June and July 2019.

We welcomed the return of De Tomaso, the niche sports car maker best known for the Pantera introduced in the 1970s. It’s back with a limited-edition stunner, the P72.

We also reported on the BMW X7-rivalling Mercedes-Benz GLS.

A busy BMW launched the sharper-looking new X6 coupé SAV. The Bavarian marque also previewed an electrified future with its Vision M Next concept car and an electric concept motorcycle with styling mimicking the look of the famous boxer engine.

Audi showed off a new SQ8 performance derivative of its new Q8 coupé has an impressive 900Nm torque. We interviewed head of Audi SA Trevor Hill about the brand’s introduction of an innovative VR (virtual reality) new-car sales experience at its dealers.

Aston Martin finally christened the new hypercar it built with Red Bull as the Valhalla.