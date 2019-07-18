Mercedes-AMG A35 sneaks into SA

Mercedes has pulled a sneaky one by quietly introducing its new high-performance AMG A35 4MATIC hot-hatch into the SA market. Indeed, a quick visit to the brand’s local website will in fact disclose that Stuttgart’s Golf R rival is now available to purchase.

How much is it you ask? Well a bog-standard Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic is exactly R63,646 more than the Honda Civic Type R.

Some of the standard features included for the money are sports seats, automatic climate control, active lane-keeping assist, as well as a basic MBUX multimedia system. There are 18-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels fitted as standard but you can specify larger 19-inch alternatives should you so wish. In fact there are options and you can spend a lot of time and money on customising your A35 to suit your taste.

Performance-wise this new Mercedes is quick, thanks to its 2.0l turbocharged motor that produces 225kW and 400Nm of torque. Sprinting from a standstill to 100km/h takes a claimed 4.7 seconds while the car’s top speed has been governed to 250km/h.

We are attending the world launch of the even more powerful Mercedes-AMG A45 in Spain later this week, so look out for our upcoming driving impressions.

T-CROSS WILL BE VW’S MOST CONNECTED CAR

The new T-Cross compact SUV will be VW’s most connected car when it is launched in SA in September.