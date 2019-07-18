Meet like-minded classic car souls

Life / Motoring

Piston Ring hosts its monthly club meeting in Modderfontein on Sunday

18 July 2019 - 06:13 Motor News Reporter
Members of the public are invited to come and view a large collection of classic and vintage cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
Members of the public are invited to come and view a large collection of classic and vintage cars. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Piston Ring, based at Modderfontein in Gauteng, will host its monthly club meeting this Sunday (July 21).

Members of the public are invited to come and view the large collection of classic and vintage cars, as well as browse stalls selling an array of spares and automotive memorabilia.

Piston Ring is the largest car club of its type in SA with more than 850 members, and is affiliated to the South African Vintage and Veteran Association.

If you are passionate about classic automobiles, and even if you don't own one, come and join Piston Ring’s members and other visitors on the third Sunday of each month at the Modderfontein Club grounds where about 200-300 cars are on display.

If you are thinking of acquiring a classic, come to the club and speak to some of the many experts who will be happy to give you advice.

Entrance costs R20 per person, while youngsters under 12 have free entrance. All drivers of pre-1999 vehicles, plus one passenger, also enter for free.

For more information and directions to the venue, visit www.pistonring.org.za.

