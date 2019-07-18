Cars in the Park gears up for SA’s biggest classic-car show

Cars in the Park 2019 will host a special tribute to the most successful driver and racing team in the annual Jaguar Simola Knysna Hillclimb.

The Franco Scribante Racing display will be part of a contingent of about 3,000 classic cars that will descend on Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on August 4, for what is said to be the biggest car show in Africa.

Organised by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, 2019’s event will be the 39th annual running of Cars in the Park, which started out as an event for just more than a dozen veteran cars in Pretoria nearly four decades ago. Exhibitors of classic cars will be admitted to the Zwartkops circuit from 6am, while gates open for spectators at 8am.

Admission costs R100 for adults and is free for children under 12. Drivers of classic cars 30 years and older gain free entrance, with one passenger. All additional passengers will pay full admission price.

One of the main sheds in Pit Lane will comprise the Franco Scribante Racing competition car display, featuring a mouth-watering mix of classic sports racing cars and topped off by one of the most valuable classic cars in SA, a concours-level restored 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster.

Franco Scribante and his team, Franco Scribante Racing, topped off a remarkable run of success at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna by winning the Classic Car Friday event in a Chevron B19, and taking the Modified Saloon title in the King of the Hill competition for modified cars on the Sunday in his Nissan GT-R.

In addition to these two cars, Franco Scribante Racing will also be showing a very special V8-engined Chevron B26 and a radical Porsche 997 Twin Turbo, which is a frontrunner in the SA G&H Supercar Championship.

The road-going Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster was the subject of a nut-and-bolt restoration that ran to an eight-figure costing about two years ago. These cars are all prepared and built at Franco Scribante Racing’s headquarters near the Kyalami race circuit in Midrand.

For more information on Cars in the Park, visit www.pomccitp.co.za