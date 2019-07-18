Bentley’s centenary gift to itself

To celebrate its centenary on July 10, Bentley unveiled its vision of an electric grand tourer of the future. The EXP 100 GT bundles all of the British marque’s high-end luxury into a battery-powered vehicle with a 700km range and artificial intelligence (AI) to take care of all your needs.

Unveiled last week at Bentley’s home in Crewe, UK, the EXP 100 GT is described as a physical embodiment of the future Bentley brand. Aspirant customers have enough time to start saving up, as this concept looks ahead to 2035.

“Beyond mere mobility, the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car will enhance the owner’s Grand Touring experience, whether driving or being driven autonomously,” says a Bentley spokesperson.

The cabin will feature the brand’s quintessential luxury combined with AI known as the Bentley personal assistant.