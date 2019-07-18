Africa's first EV road trip takes shape

The Electric Vehicle Road Trip Africa (EVRT Africa) will be coming to SA for the first time from October 2-10 2019.

Generation.e, in conjunction with the Department of Transport and Gauteng Provincial Government, will be embarking on the trip between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Petrol heads and electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts will get the chance to take 12 of the latest EVs on an adventure, tackling challenging environments and long distances to showcase the cars’ power and capabilities.

“At the same time, they’ll be proving that SA is ready to embrace electric travel,” says Generation.e co-founder and CEO, Ben Pullen.

Generation.e will be installing about 30 electric vehicle charging points at hotels, petrol stations and other sites suited for EV charging in each of the cities visited, including Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

The EVRT Africa kicks off on the last day of Smarter Mobility Africa, taking place at the Kyalami Convention Centre on October 1 and 2.

In support of SA’s October Transport Month, both events are aimed at accelerating the transition to smarter and electric mobility.

Smarter Mobility Africa will bring together the public and private sectors to navigate a smart, electric, better-connected and low-carbon mobility future. Delegates can expect keynote presentations, case studies, expert panel discussions, peer-to-peer roundtables and immersive electric vehicle experiences on Kyalami’s Grand Prix circuit.

Pullen says that after successful road trips across Europe and the Middle East, the company decided to bring the experience to Africa because expanding urban populations require innovative mobility solutions without increased carbon emissions — which are bad for the planet — and air pollutants that are harmful to human health.

Pullen says the EVRT Africa initiative is a gateway towards strengthening the local economy as the adoption of electric vehicles offers an opportunity for SMME development. With the correct information and support, the expansion of this industry can create opportunities for local entrepreneurs to develop their skills in a variety of areas such as the manufacture of lithium battery components, the installation of charging stations which can be increasingly powered by renewable energy such as wind and solar.

Tickets to take part in the road trip are already sold out, but a few tickets will be up for grabs through social and website competitions. For more information, go to www.evrtafrica.com.