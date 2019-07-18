A BMW cult classic takes shape

The restoration of the SA-only built BMW 530 Motorsport Limited Edition (MLE) is now at an advanced stage.

In April this year, the revival process of the iconic classic car began when it was stripped down from its rusty condition, cleaned and received its first coat of paint. A number of new and old parts were neatly laid out waiting to be assembled into various parts of the car.

At the beginning of July 2019, car number 100 was painted to its original Chamonix White metallic paint. Friday, July 12 saw another milestone of the restoration being reached — the body shell mounted onto the suspension of the car.

The bare engine was also started for the first time after more than 20 years by Tim Abbott, CEO of BMW Group South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, and William Mokwape, a retired former employee of BMW Group Plant Rosslyn, who built the car in 1976. The engine will soon be installed into the vehicle.

The restoration journey

After years of searching, BMW South Africa acquired one of the only BMW 530 MLEs known to have endured beyond its 70s heyday. Car number 100, which came with a particular pedigree, was owned by race driver and the racing 530 MLE’s team manager Peter Kaye-Eddie, and its engine and chassis numbers are a matching set. In December 2018, BMW SA embarked on a journey in its classic car expedition to restore this lauded model.