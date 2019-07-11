Virtual Reality to take centre stage in purchase of Audi cars

Audi clients can now spec their new cars in virtual reality lounges

In what is claimed to be a first for the South African motor industry, Audi has launched a virtual reality-enabled Audi Customer Private Lounge (CPL) at Audi Centre Centurion in Gauteng.

With the VR solution, customers can get an extremely realistic experience of their individually configured car, down to the last detail. The Audi CPL allows for a one-to-one engagement between a customer and a sales consultant in a digital, premium and intimate environment.

Once in the CPL, digital technology like the VR headset and 190cm screen allows Audi sales consultants to present the entire Audi model range, including all equipment options, colour combinations, packages and specifications during the customer sales dialogue.

The VR application allows users to become completely immersed in the car virtually without having to see the physical vehicle on the dealership floor. The configured Audi is experienced in three dimensions and 360 degrees, with all light and sound effects.

Various environments, times of day, and light conditions also contribute to the true-to-life virtual experience of sitting in the car. The interior can also be observed from every perspective, down to the surface of the decorative inlays, depending on the position relative to the virtual light source.

“Digitalisation is key part of Audi’s global corporate strategy, and the CPL is a great example of this,” said Trevor Hill, Head of Audi South Africa. “It’s a great opportunity to introduce this form of innovation and technology within the South African automotive industry and to have progressive Dealer partners such as Audi Centre Centurion, who have presented a truly premium retail experience for Audi customers.”

Audi expects to roll out the CPL concept to more dealerships around SA within the coming years. The full, VR-enabled, Vorsprung experience is now available to Audi enthusiasts and customers at the newly revamped Audi Centre Centurion but more than 400 Audi Customer Private Lounges or digitalized consulting suites are already in use in Audi dealerships around the world.