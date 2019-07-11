Truck fair to be incorporated into Automechanika 2019

More than 600 exhibitors from more than 20 countries are expected to converge at the sixth edition of the popular Automechanika Johannesburg trade fair from September 18-21 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Furthermore, the show is expected to attract an estimated 12,000 visitors this year. Automechanika is a business-to-business automotive trade fair with a network of 17 events across 16 countries, about 120 trade associations and a global audience of 600,000 visitors.

It’s the shop window for innovations in the automotive aftermarket across the entire value chain and is an international meeting place for market participants from the industry, dealership trade and maintenance and repair segment.

This year’s Automechanika will incorporate the Futuroad Expo Johannesburg, organised by Messe Frankfurt which also runs large-scale events such as the Festival of Motoring and The Cape Town International Boat Show.

Futuroad, which is being staged in SA for the second time as a successor to the SA Truck and Bus Show, is the only international trade fair of its kind to be staged in Africa, targeting visitors from across sub-Saharan Africa. It is a comprehensive business platform for the Truck, Bus and Commercial Vehicle Body Sectors.

Volvo and its Japanese subsidiary UD Trucks, which recently introduced two important new models — the medium Kuzer and extra-heavy Quester — have both confirmed their presence at Futuroad.

Other brands that have signed up include FAW, Tata, Daewoo, Powerstar, JMC and Fiat Professional, as well as bodybuilder Serco and component supplier Trailquip.

Furthermore, Automechanika will also host the Scalex Expo — a trade fair for transport systems, infrastructure and logistics solutions.

"We have a big drive to attract key buyers from around Africa and will be conducting road shows to eight key countries in Africa over the coming months,” says Joshua Low, MD at Messe Frankfurt South Africa.

“We are also pleased to announce that both the department of trade and industry and South African Tourism are offering funding for a hosted buyer programme from these countries. We encourage our exhibitors and companies who will participate at Automechanika and its co-located events to invite their clients in Africa, through this funding."

Automechanika Johannesburg and its co-located shows will ensure that Expo Centre will be a meeting place for people involved in many different aspects of the transport and logistics industries in southern Africa.

Free visitor passes to the Automechanika Johannesburg trade fair are available online from www.automechaniksa.co.za