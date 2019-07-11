More must be done to improve safety of budget cars

The 2019 Automobile Association (AA) entry-level vehicle safety report that assesses safety features on entry-level vehicles shows there have been improvements to the safety of entry-level vehicles, but that more can and must be done in this market.

The report considered the safety features of 27 vehicles available in SA priced under R180,000. This is the third instalment of this report.

The entry-level vehicle safety report must be seen against the backdrop of SA’s official road fatality statistics.

According to figures from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) 12,921 people died on SA roads in 2018. Though this represents an 8% decrease on the 2017 figure of 14,050, the number remains high, and must be seen in the context of an average road death rate of over 13,000 a year in SA.

The purpose of the AA research is to highlight the importance of safety features in new cars, understand how these features can save lives, and encourage new-car buyers to consider safety in their decisions, and not only price.

“Price is, unfortunately, a driving factor in people’s decisions to buy vehicles. What we would like to see more of is people considering other elements of the vehicles they intend buying such as safety features, which can mean the difference between life and death,” the AA says.

The association notes this is especially important as many of the people who are buying or driving entry-level vehicles are often those with the least driving experience and, as such, this makes safety features even more critical.

The 27 vehicles surveyed for this instalment of the report were evaluated against the number of active safety features they have (anti-lock braking systems, electronic stability control), and passive safety features (airbags).

Vehicles which have been crash tested as part of the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) initiative #SaferCarsforAfrica, are awarded points according to the safety rating they achieved. Of the 27 vehicles assessed for the 2019 entry-level vehicle safety report, five have local safety ratings, and were awarded points accordingly.

The report is the result of desktop research, and specifically assesses safety features only. It does not consider the structural integrity of the driver/passenger compartment.