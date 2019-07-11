Hilux range welcomes a Legend and a Gazoo racer

To make life interesting for its bakkie range in the face of a torrent of activity in the double-cab market, Toyota SA Motors has added a pair of new and exciting models to the Hilux range.

These are the Hilux Legend 50 and the villainous looking Hilux GR Sport.

Let’s kick off with the Legend. Since SA introduction back in 1969 the Toyota Hilux has carved close to a cult following in both private and commercial markets. It not only rules the one-ton bakkie segment but is also SA’s best-selling vehicle overall; in June it set a sales record of 4,770 units.

The company introduced the first Legend 35 in 2004. It was a hit and the nameplate has subsequently spawned the Legends 40, 45 and now Legend 50 in 2019, marking 50 years of Hilux in SA.

This latest edition replaces the Raider nameplate, according to Glenn Crompton, vice-president marketing at Toyota SA Motors, but Raider will make a return some time in the future. It’s the first time the Legend badge is applied to the entire Hilux range meaning it can now be had in single-cab, XTra cab and double-cab body styles.

The Legend 50 comes with more than a party hat and brings significant changes to the Hilux line-up. Physically it’s differentiated by a glossy black-out on the lower grille, a silver lower bumper guard, silver accents on vertical fog-lamp bezels, chrome exterior mirrors, a stylised rear bar, silver roof rails, and a tow bar fitted as standard. There are also smoked tail lamps and LED headlamps with daytime driving lights and Legend 50-specific two-ton 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 265-60-R18 all-terrain tyres.

Interior features are black leather trim with blue perforation and stitching on Xtra cab and double cab, a chrome accent strip running across the dashboard, gloss-black panel trim, branded silver door scuff plates and carpets, instrument cluster with white-faced dials and orange needles and a 20.3cm touch-sensitive Multi-media information Display that displays audio, compass, navigation prompts, trip info and fuel consumption information.

Smart entry (keyless) and push-start ignition are standard in both Xtra Cab and couble cab variants. Safety features list driver, passenger, knee and curtain airbags, while ABS, stability control, and hill-assist control help keep the Legend on the road.

Mechanically all single and Xtra Cab derivatives are powered by the existing 2.8 GD-6 engine with 130 kW and 420Nm on tap in 4x2 or 4x4 in regular or Raised Body configurations. Auto variants get a torquier 450Nm.

Double Cab Legend 50 are also available in 4.0 petrol V6 4x4 auto flavour.